U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan Announces He Has COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Youngstown-area Rep. Tim Ryan has COVID-19, according to an announcement he made via Twitter on Monday.

The Ohio Democratic congressman said he became infected with COVID-19 even though he is vaccinated, and he credited the vaccine for his mild symptoms.

"I’m grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine — and I know without it, this illness could be much, much worse," Ryan tweeted.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan announced he has COVID-19 on Twitter. [@RepTimRyan / Twitter]

Ryan used the tweet to urge others to get vaccinated and wear masks to stop COVID-19 spread, and he thanked Mercy Health for treating him.

"What we have learned over the last year and a half is that we are in this together, and I urge all Ohioans to help us crush this pandemic by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated so that we can get back to normal," he tweeted.

Ryan will continue to work by voting remotely until he can safely return to Congress, according to a press release.

He is quarantining in his home in Howland, Ohio and following the medical advice of his doctor, according to the release.

Ryan is currently running for Senate to succeed Sen. Rob Portman.

