Macie Stewart, 'Finally'

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published November 1, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT

Macie Stewart is a consummate collaborator. With her multi-instrumental talents spread across disparate genres — which include SZA string arrangements and Ken Vandermark's free jazz chaos — anything is on the table. Seeking a personal voice after years of collective music-making, her solo debut, Mouth Full of Glass, has now arrived with an appropriately titled opening track, "Finally." Mouth Full of Glass departs from the taut indie rock of her main project, Ohmme, and drops into a sweeping chamber folk world, putting her versatile skill set in full view for the first time. Lush strings and twisting finger-picked guitar set the stage for her voice to dance around, a graceful scene impeccably made. For a song of many lyrical questions, one sure thing is that Stewart is in full control of her musical world, and she is owning the solo spotlight at last.

Ohio News
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad and volunteering at WYSO. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and fills in for Niki Dakota on Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.