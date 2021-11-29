Gov. DeWine 'waiting for additional information' on omicron variant

Gov. Mike DeWine said on Monday that he is waiting for additional information about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. DeWine said early indications are that this new variant is very contagious, but he has seen no indication that vaccines don’t work.

“I don’t have a crystal ball. We’re 20, 21 months into this pandemic. I think the one thing we’ve learned is this pandemic has a mind of its own and no one can predict exactly what is coming next,” said DeWine.

The governor said, in the meantime, people should focus on what's been working in fighting the pandemic - the three vaccines that are available.

“The evidence clearly shows that in those parts of the state where the vaccination rate is higher they have, by and large, had fewer deaths."

DeWine said 30,000 new boosters are being given out every day in Ohio, so people who are fully vaccinated are hearing the message about getting booster shots.

