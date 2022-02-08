© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Pedro the Lion, 'First Drum Set'

By Evan Miller
Published February 8, 2022

The moment a young musician selects an instrument can feel like life or death, with a lifetime of possibilities on the line. Pedro the Lion's "First Drum Set" builds an emotional rollercoaster of reeds and sticks, where a young David Bazan, with '80s movie-inspired saxophone dreams in his head, is turned down by a band director overwhelmed by students sharing Bazan's preference. Teary, on the verge of breaking down, a new path appears: an opening for a drummer. The sullen tune bursts to life as Bazan is whisked away into a world of rhythms and beats and the joyful physicality of music, where he goes to "play sports about my feelings / being in my body, not my head." The line that follows presents the song's crux, a sentiment the fellow drummer writing this shares: "It still sets my heart a-reeling / I would already be dead without my first drum set."

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad and volunteering at WYSO. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and fills in for Niki Dakota on Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.