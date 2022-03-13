Judge sets trial calendar for the case against Larry Householder

Republican former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder faces racketeering charges in federal court connected to a $61 million bribery scheme in exchange for passing a nuclear power plant bailout.

Federal prosecutors say Householder operated a dark money group that received millions of dollars from FirstEnergy.

The Akron-based utility has admitted in a deferred prosecution to paying bribe money to Householder and other government officials. FirstEnergy says the money was "in exchange for specific official action for FirstEnergy Corp.’s benefit."

Investigators say that includes HB6, a sweeping energy law passed in 2019. The law accomplished several legislative goals for FirstEnergy such as a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plants.

Former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges is accused of offering a bribe in exchange for information on a group that was trying to put HB6 up for a vote to be repealed.

Both Householder and Borges have maintained their innocence.

The trial calendar released on Friday says the process to form a jury will begin in November and arguments will be presented in January.

Democrats have vowed to make the corruption charges and trial a key point in their statewide campaigns this year.

