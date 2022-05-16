© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Ohio News

Man falls to his death at Hocking Hills nature preserve

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Steve Brown
Published May 16, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Ohio Department of Natural Resources officials said a man fell to his death at a preserve near Hocking Hills State Park Sunday.

ODNR officials said the male hiker fell from an overlook at Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve.

The Hocking County Coroner was working to determine the man’s identity.

According to the ODNR website, "Conkles Hollow is one of the most spectacular features within the Hocking Hills region. Its sheer cliffs of Black Hand sandstone rise nearly 200 feet above the valley floor. The deep, cool gorge, which is only 100 feet wide in places and is considered by some to be the deepest in Ohio, has numerous waterfalls cascading over its sandstone cliffs."

Steve Brown