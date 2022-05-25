Ohio will see an increase in parasitic ticks this year, scientists say

Scientists say that we will see an increase in parasitic ticks in Ohio this year. They say the increase is due to warming temperatures from climate change expanding the number of months ticks can survive in the region.

There are also an abundance of hosts in Ohio, like deer, for the ticks to feed on.

Dr. Don Cipollini is a professor of biological sciences at Wright State University. He said it's "like a perfect storm" of events: conducive environmental conditions coupled with plenty of hosts.

But Dr. Cipollini said that ticks should not discourage people from enjoying nature. He recommends people wear boots while hiking, utilize insect and tick repellents, and always check themselves and their pets for any ticks.

Copyright 2022 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.