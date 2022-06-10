Dummy, 'Pepsi Vacuum'

The Los Angeles quintet Dummy takes a scrapbook-like approach in its work, pulling snapshots of the best sounds in psychedelic and otherwise left-field guitar music into a consistently brilliant whole. On Dummy's debut single for Sub Pop, the band leans hard into pop bliss on the B-side "Pepsi Vacuum." Pillowy harmonies rest atop synth swells and sampled drums while a tremolo guitar pulse circles the Seefeel-via-Beach House dreamscape. Even in softer places, the band maintains an intensity that shines through the hazy stasis, the song's echoes and reflections as vast as the oceans depicted within it. Here's hoping this one stretches way, way out if it graces a future setlist.

