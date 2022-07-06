© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ohio News

Sylvan Esso, 'Your Reality'

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published July 6, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT

"No rules for me, no rules lately," chants Amelia Meath on the latest single from North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso, "Your Reality" – it's a sentiment that the pair makes perfectly clear.

The group's electropop sound is presented here in its most minimal, abstract form yet – bright strings and distant bird sounds from Nick Sanborn bounce along the song's glitchy synthesizers, with a quiet brush of percussion floating in late in the track. Meath shows she doesn't need driving drums, hopping effortlessly around the beat, her voice in the chorus bridging the music's synthetic bedrock and its reach-out to the natural world. Sylvan Esso continues to peel back the layers of their sound to find new places within, and "Your Reality" presents a subdued but captivating twist.

Copyright 2022 WYSO

Ohio News
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad and volunteering at WYSO. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and fills in for Niki Dakota on Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.