Two people killed in Marietta plane crash

Two people were killed Tuesday morning when a small plane that took off from Columbus crashed into a car dealership in Marietta.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms the pilot and one passenger were killed when the Beechcraft 90 King Air crash into the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership around 7:15 a.m.

The cause of the crash or the names of those killed was not immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

