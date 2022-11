An Ohio man is one of the six people that died in an aerial demonstration crash in Dallas, the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol said.

Major Curtis J. Rowe died after he and his fellow crewmembers crashed Saturday during an airshow for Wings Over Dallas at the Dallas Executive Airport.

During the demonstration, two vintage military aircrafts collided.

The crash was captured on video from multiple angles.

See videos and read more from our news partner WCPO >>