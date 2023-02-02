© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Ohio News

Dayton's famous Mikesell's Potato Chip Co. to close after 110 years

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published February 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST
Bags of Mikesell's potato chips
Ngozi Cole
/
Mikesells
Bags of Mikesell's potato chips. The famous Dayton chipmake is shutting down.

Dayton’s famous potato chip company Mikesell's is closing down this month after being in business for over 100 years.

The company plans to sell its brand and intellectual property rights to another manufacturer.

Te Dayton Daily News reported last year that the company was struggling.

In an interview with the paper, President Luke Mapp mentioned concerns over inflation, which had been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also discussed that a changing retail market had affected its traditional relationship with buyers.

Founded by Daniel Mikesell in Dayton in 1910, the company initially sold dried beef and sausage.

The Mikesell’s name and logo were adopted in 1925 after the company started selling potato chips. Mikesell’s snacks were available in retail stores in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, as well as online.

The company has not announced a timeline for its closure and liquidation of assets.

Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
