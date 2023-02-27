Ohio Republican state lawmaker Kris Jordan dies at age 46

Flags are at half staff for Ohio lawmaker Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander), who was reported to have died of natural causes over the weekend.

Jordan's death was initially reported by his Delaware County legislative colleague Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware), in a post on Facebook.

Jordan was a staunchly conservative Republican from Delaware County, serving eight years in the Senate. He was in his third term in the House.

Jordan was known for his many years in local and state politics, having been first elected at 25 as a Delaware County Commissioner. He was also remembered for his activism on conservative causes such as the six week so-called heartbeat abortion ban. He was a co-sponsor on five recently introduced Ohio House bills on transparency in healthcare costs, modifying the eminent domain law, banning state officials from using TikTok and other apps, the universal voucher program called the Backpack Bill, and the ban on trans athletes in girls' sports. He also was backing the proposal to require 60% voter approval to amend Ohio's constitution.

Most recently Jordan was on the team supporting Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova Township) as House Republican leader. But in a statement Merrin's rival, Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), called Jordan "a very dear friend".

While an ugly divorce battle with his ex-wife, also an elected official, made news in 2018, Jordan is being remembered by friends as a loving father and a man of faith. Tributes to Jordan came out following his death from Gov. Mike DeWine, Attorney General Dave Yost, US Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and former and current state lawmakers.

Jordan leaves behind three young children. He was 46.

