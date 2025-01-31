© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
2 Ohioans died in D.C. plane crash

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published January 31, 2025 at 4:42 PM EST
a plane mid air in the background. in the foreground are makeshift crosses
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
An American Airlines plane prepares to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as crosses are seen in a makeshift memorial for the victims of the plane crash in the Potomac River Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Va.

Two Ohioans were among the 67 people killed in a mid-air collision in Washington, D.C., this week.

Our news partner WCPO says 33-year-old Elizabeth Anne Keys graduated from Madiera High School. She was working for a Washington law firm.

Grace Maxwell was on the flight returning to the campus of Cedarville University from her grandfather's funeral, NPR member station WYSO reports. Cedarville President Thomas White says he spoke with Maxwell's father, who encouraged the campus to pray for their family.

White spoke about Maxwell during daily chapel service Friday.

"Can you imagine losing a parent and then seven days later losing a child?" White said. "So I want us to pray for the Maxwell family."

Ohio News Daily View
Bill Rinehart
Bill Rinehart started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
