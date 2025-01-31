2 Ohioans died in D.C. plane crash

Two Ohioans were among the 67 people killed in a mid-air collision in Washington, D.C., this week.

Our news partner WCPO says 33-year-old Elizabeth Anne Keys graduated from Madiera High School. She was working for a Washington law firm.

Grace Maxwell was on the flight returning to the campus of Cedarville University from her grandfather's funeral, NPR member station WYSO reports. Cedarville President Thomas White says he spoke with Maxwell's father, who encouraged the campus to pray for their family.

White spoke about Maxwell during daily chapel service Friday.

"Can you imagine losing a parent and then seven days later losing a child?" White said. "So I want us to pray for the Maxwell family."