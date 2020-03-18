OKI Wanna Know

Perhaps the most hyper-local and Cincinnati-specific of NPR radio station WVXU’s original podcasts,is a write-in show which directly engages with its listeners, answering their nagging questions about stubbornly unexplained things in the Greater Cincinnati area. No other NPR podcasts can tell you as much about your backyard in Ohio, in Indiana or in Northern Kentucky!Bill Rinehart, local host of WVXU’s broadcast ofdives deep into researching the backstory of each crowdsourced mystery and reports back with his findings twice a month.is always accepting questions and queries as part of its mission to shed light on Cincinnati’s puzzling quirks and obscurities, overlooked histories and odd facts hiding in plain sight. If there’s something that’s been bugging you—a baffling conundrum that you can’t for the life of you Google your way out of—submit your question here, and the team of investigators at your local NPR radio station will get straight to the bottom of it. Whether it’s something that every Cincinnatian might wonder or something specific to your street, no inquiry is too arcane for Bill Rinehart and the production crew ofYou can listen towherever NPR podcasts are found—on streaming services, the NPR One app and a variety of smart devices.