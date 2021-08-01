Othello Listen • 1:01:00

August 8 at 7 p.m.

Although a Moor and an outsider in Venice, Othello's military prowess has earned him the respect of many—and the seething animosity of one.

Othello's long-time underling Iago is resentful of the Moor's success, and when Othello elopes with a Venetian's daughter, Iago sets in motion a devious plot to exact revenge.

With an insinuation here, a whisper there, and the duplicitous deployment of a purloined handkerchief, Iago masterfully plays on the virtues and vulnerabilities of our tragic hero, weaving with Machiavellian glee "the net that shall enmesh them all."