amina elahi

Amina Elahi

City Editor at WFPL

Amina Elahi is the City Editor at WFPL. Her coverage includes following the city's business and civic leaders and reporting on how their decisions affect local communities. A Chicago-area native, she is interested in issues of diversity and opportunity. Prior to joining WFPL, Elahi covered technology, innovation and business for the Chicago Tribune. She has a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University.

