Amina ElahiCity Editor at WFPL
Amina Elahi is the City Editor at WFPL. Her coverage includes following the city's business and civic leaders and reporting on how their decisions affect local communities. A Chicago-area native, she is interested in issues of diversity and opportunity. Prior to joining WFPL, Elahi covered technology, innovation and business for the Chicago Tribune. She has a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University.
Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry issued the order Wednesday. It blocks enforcement of the “trigger law” that went into effect June 24 after the United States Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade as well as a separate six-week ban that was previously stopped in federal court.