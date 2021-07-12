Ann ThompsonReporter & Midday Host
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
She has reported from India, Japan, South Korea, Germany and Belgium as part of fellowships from the East-West Center and RIAS.
Respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, are on the rise and masking is one preventative measure.
Three robots are at the St. Bernard recycling center and two more are to come.
According to researchers at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, a handheld device approved to treat migraines appears to also boost alertness for the sleep…
COVID-19 delayed the opening of a Butler County earthwork site but now volunteers are busy clearing what will become a public trail scheduled to open in…
Just past four o'clock each day, the Over-the-Rhine Boxing Center comes alive with kids. Toddlers tag along with parents who are working out. Elementary,…
When President Joe Biden comes to Cincinnati Wednesday for a town hall, one likely topic is infrastructure. As Congress tries to hammer out the specifics…
iSpace, a STEM non-profit, and Gorman Heritage Farm, a working farm teaching kids about the science of growing and preparing food, have joined forces to…
The Cincinnati Zoo's silverback gorilla didn't have any problem getting respect on his 30th birthday. His group, including three of his kids, know he is…
Members of the Mill Creek Alliance and Tri-State Trails are making final preparations for Saturday's "Canoes and Conversations." A short canoe trip and…
According to the Harvard Kennedy School's Matthew Bunn, "For whatever reason, for a certain brand of right-wing extremists in the United States and…