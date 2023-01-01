Expertise: Arts and culture, film, storytelling, diversity and inclusion, entrepreneurship, project management

Education: University of Cincinnati

Favorite Cincinnati neighborhood: Pleasant Ridge

Highlights

Associate producer of Cincinnati Edition , WVXU

, WVXU Podcast producer, including Together Digital's weekly Power Lounge podcast

Hosts a weekly pop culture podcast, covering film amd television

Education

Assia studied voice and public relations at the University of Cincinnati before beginning her career in arts administration, marketing and advertising in the Tri-state region.

Experience

Assia M. Johnson joined the Cincinnati Edition team in January 2023. Prior to that, Assia's passion for branding and storytelling provided many opportunities for her to promote regional and national brands in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors, including the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, NAACP, Tempur Sealy, Kroger and the Ohio Justice & Policy Center.

In 2019, her love of storytelling and podcasting lead to the co-creation and launch of The Reel Culture Queens — a movie review podcast and online publication. Since then, RCQ has evolved into a platform for womxn in media to discuss how race, gender, ability and sexuality is depicted in the media we consume with a weekly show covering pop culture and film.

