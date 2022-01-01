Lucy May is a self-proclaimed NPR nerd and award-winning journalist who is delighted to be part of the WVXU team.

She grew up in Northern Kentucky and is a 1986 graduate of Scott High School and a 1990 graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. Lucy worked as a newspaper reporter for the first 23 years of her career and then spent nearly nine years at WCPO 9 before joining WVXU in 2022. She and her husband live in Covington, Ky., with a small herd of spoiled cats. They have two adult daughters who are not spoiled.