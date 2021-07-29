Brood X: The Cicada Podcast

This will be the summer of Brood X, the emergence of the 17-year cicadas in trees throughout our area and many parts of the country.

WVXU joins with cicada expert Dr. Gene Kritsky from Mount St. Joseph University for a 10-part series , hosted by Cory Sharber, the series begins on April 27, with a new episode released each Tuesday. Our thanks to Mount St. Joseph University for sponsoring the podcast!