© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback2.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BROOD_X_COVER.jpg
Brood X: The Cicada Podcast
Hosted by Cory Sharber

This will be the summer of Brood X, the emergence of the 17-year cicadas in trees throughout our area and many parts of the country.

WVXU joins with cicada expert Dr. Gene Kritsky from Mount St. Joseph University for a 10-part series , hosted by Cory Sharber, the series begins on April 27, with a new episode released each Tuesday. Our thanks to Mount St. Joseph University for sponsoring the podcast!

Episodes
Load More