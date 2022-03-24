Meet the woman with a plan to create supportive housing for teen moms in North Avondale

Rosemary Oglesby-Henry has helped more than 1,200 teen parents in the six years since she launched Rosemary’s Babies Company. Every one of the parents has had a healthy pregnancy — with zero infant deaths. Every one of them has had access to appropriate health care, including mental health care. And every teen parent has either stayed in school or gotten a GED.

Now Rosemary’s Babies Company wants to do more. Her company is raising money to purchase and renovate the historic Rubel House in North Avondale. The plan is to open the home as the Holloway House and Resource Center and offer supportive housing to teen parents.

Rosemary has a million-dollar goal by March 28, the deadline set by the Port Authority of Greater Cincinnati, to amass the funds needed to acquire and update the Rubel House.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the effort is Rosemary's Babies Company CEO Rosemary Oglesby-Henry; Interact for Health President and CEO Kate Schroder; and Rosemary's Babies Company Program Participant Elaisha Thomas.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: