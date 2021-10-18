© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
focus_technology.jpg
Focus On Technology

This machine can tell police in minutes what drug they find. Three Ohio departments now have it

Published October 18, 2021 at 4:31 AM EDT
mx908-product-image.png
908 Devices
/
Courtesy
The MX908 is a portable mass spectrometer that can identify substances on-the-scene like fentanyl.

The MX908 mass spectrometer can identify up to 200 substances and the manufactor says more are being added all the time.

There are skeptics who say people can’t overdose just by touching fentanyl, but tell that to East Liverpool, Ohio, Police Officer Chris Green. In 2017, he needed four doses of Narcan to bring him back after he says he accidentally touched the drug and overdosed.

The danger to police is one reason Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is excited to pilot a portable mass spectrometer to determine on the scene what drugs officers are dealing with.

Circleville, Marion and Sidney are the first three cities to get the MX908.

What normally could take weeks at the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) will only take minutes. This would not only protect officers but could jail suspects immediately.

Mass spectrometry works by measuring the mass-to-charge ratio of charged particles.

Yost says Marion is ground zero for trafficking cases out of Detroit, and Marion’s Police Chief Jay McDonald is glad to get the MX908.

“We’re extremely excited to be on the cutting edge of technology," McDonald said during an Oct. 7 news conference. "It will allow us to get results in minutes rather than weeks and help us keep bad guys in jail and keep the community safe.”

The machine can detect up to 200 substances and more are being added all the time.

Yost is hoping the MX908 will hold up legally. Ohio has been testing it for two years. “We’re hoping we’ll convince the courts that the technology is so reliable that they can use that rather than a test at BCI.”

The device is one of the ideas coming out of Yost’s task force on policing of the future.

Tags

Focus On TechnologyfentanylDave Yostmass spectrometerLatest News
Stay Connected
Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
See stories by Ann Thompson