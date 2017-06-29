The Cincinnati Observatory, with its hulking, one-of-a-kind antique telescope, has been a staple institution of the Cincinnati science scene since its founding in 1842. The Observatory has changed its location and invested in more up-to-date technology since then, but it is still just as important a mover and shaker in astronomical observation as well as the education and outreach that keeps Cincinnati and member station listeners across the country Looking Up.

Dean Regas and Anna Hehman of the Cincinnati Observatory are your guides to the galaxy, helping you make sense of the dizzying expanse of glittering stars and the glowing planets of our solar system. Dean is the author of 100 Things to See in the Night Sky, but there are hundreds more things where that came from, from space launches to supernovas, which Dean and Anna discuss twice a month on Looking Up.

Some of Dean and Anna’s distinguished guests include researchers from The Ohio State University on their recent discovery of the smallest known black hole—also the closest to our solar system—which they call “The Unicorn,” and a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory with updates on the Perseverance Mars rover. Some other notable guests from our recent archives include astronaut and U.S. Congressman Mark Kelly, actor William Shatner, Ann Druyan, co-creator, with Carl Sagan, of the classic TV series Cosmos, and Dr. Jane Kavandi and General Charles Bolden Jr. of NASA.

You’ll find tips for observing celestial bodies in our solar system and beyond, from summer stargazing—in spite of the long days and humid haze in the night sky—to updates on the timing and location of the next big eclipse. Hear expert insights into the latest space launch and find out about NASA’s current missions. Ever wondered about the reasons behind the many names for different kinds of full moons? Pink moon, blood moon, harvest moon—what do they all mean and when can they be observed?

You can listen to Looking Up wherever NPR podcasts are found—on streaming services, the NPR One app, and a variety of smart devices.

Looking Up is produced and engineered by Josh Elstro and with technical assistance from Jim Nolan.