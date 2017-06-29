The Cincinnati Observatory, with its hulking, one-of-a-kind antique telescope, has been a staple institution of the Cincinnati science scene since its founding in 1842. The Observatory has changed its location and invested in more up-to-date technology since then, but it is still just as important a mover and shaker in astronomical observation as well as the education and outreach that keeps Cincinnati and member station listeners across the country Looking Up.
Dean Regas and Anna Hehman of the Cincinnati Observatory are your guides to the galaxy, helping you make sense of the dizzying expanse of glittering stars and the glowing planets of our solar system. Dean is the author of 100 Things to See in the Night Sky, but there are hundreds more things where that came from, from space launches to supernovas, which Dean and Anna discuss twice a month on Looking Up.
Some of Dean and Anna’s distinguished guests include researchers from The Ohio State University on their recent discovery of the smallest known black hole—also the closest to our solar system—which they call “The Unicorn,” and a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory with updates on the Perseverance Mars rover. Some other notable guests from our recent archives include astronaut and U.S. Congressman Mark Kelly, actor William Shatner, Ann Druyan, co-creator, with Carl Sagan, of the classic TV series Cosmos, and Dr. Jane Kavandi and General Charles Bolden Jr. of NASA.
You’ll find tips for observing celestial bodies in our solar system and beyond, from summer stargazing—in spite of the long days and humid haze in the night sky—to updates on the timing and location of the next big eclipse. Hear expert insights into the latest space launch and find out about NASA’s current missions. Ever wondered about the reasons behind the many names for different kinds of full moons? Pink moon, blood moon, harvest moon—what do they all mean and when can they be observed?
You can listen to Looking Up wherever NPR podcasts are found—on streaming services, the NPR One app, and a variety of smart devices.
Looking Up is produced and engineered by Josh Elstro and with technical assistance from Jim Nolan.
-
-
Dean's returned from his latest runaway eclipse chase back in June and has his report. Meanwhile, we are all endlessly fascinated by the mystery of black…
-
The summer months bring longer days with more sunlight and warm temperatures many of us love... but maybe not so much for astronomers uninterested in…
-
From monkeys, to turtles, to dogs, and more (for better or worse) humans have used animals to test different aspects of space travel since its earliest…
-
We all want to believe in the possiblity of extra terrestrial life and there's lots of compelling UFO documentation and videos coming from the Pentagon…
-
Dean and Anna continue their coverage and discussion of the Mars Perseverance Rover's exciting mission discussing its latest success: flight on another…
-
Pink Moons, Red Moons, Blood Moons, Harvest Moons, and on and on... Just how many different "moons" are there? It seems there's an awful lot of names for…
-
Dean and Anna are joined by Sampling Science Systems Engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (and Cincinnati raised!), Robert Moeller. He shares some…
-
Dean and Anna are joined by CEO of COSI and host of the new show from WOSU public media QED with Dr. B, Dr. Frederic Bertley. He shares how COSI (Center…
-
With Daylight Saving Time coming up this weekend, Dean and Anna explore a bit of its history and the unending question: do we even need it anymore? What…