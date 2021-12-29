Looking Up - Billionaires in "Space" (Repost)

This summer we saw a lot of media attention drawn toward billionaires taking joy rides into "space". On this episode, we analyze why Dean says they went to "space" and not space, while also considering what these events do (or don't) entail for the future of space travel and exploration. Then Editor at astronomy.com, general astronomy enthusiast, and friend of the podcast Michael Bakich (@mebakich) joins for a heated debate with Dean and moderated by Anna: Proper pronunciations of stars.