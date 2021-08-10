Start Hear: Divorce and Design, Underage Actors and The Joy of Paula Poundstone

This week on Start Hear:

Design Matters: Debbie Millman profiles industry-leading graphic designers, change agents, artists, writers and educators.

Lolita Podcast: This series traces Lolita, the person - Dolores Haze, -- from her literary origin to current status as a doomed icon.

PF's Tape Recorder: PF Wilson's (hopefully) funny podcast.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Dr. Death Season 3: Miracle Man: A story of trust, betrayal and miracles.