Start Hear: Skeletons In The Closet, The Big Shadoo and MLS in Cincinnati
This week on Start Hear:
Morbid: A True Crime Podcast: A true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist.
The Improvement Association: A five-part series about allegations of election fraud - and the powerful forces that fuel them.
The Cincinnati and Dayton Sports Podcast: A weekly podcast covering everything sports from Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
The Problem With Jon Stewart: Jon is joined by the staff and expert guests for nuanced discussions, updates on action items, and airing of grievances from writers over jokes that didn't make the show.