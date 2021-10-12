© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Start Hear

Start Hear: Skeletons In The Closet, The Big Shadoo and MLS in Cincinnati

Published October 12, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT
This week on Start Hear:

Morbid: A True Crime Podcast: A true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist.

The Improvement Association: A five-part series about allegations of election fraud - and the powerful forces that fuel them.

The Cincinnati and Dayton Sports Podcast: A weekly podcast covering everything sports from Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

The Problem With Jon Stewart: Jon is joined by the staff and expert guests for nuanced discussions, updates on action items, and airing of grievances from writers over jokes that didn't make the show.

