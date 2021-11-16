© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Start Hear: The Death Of The Redwoods, Movies That Make You Cry and Urban Preservation

Published November 16, 2021 at 1:00 AM EST
This week on Start Hear:

Short Wave: New discoveries, everyday mysteries, and the science behind the headlines.

Films To Be Buried With: We are born. We die. In between we watch a lot of films. And some of these films shape the people we are.

Chocolate News Podcast (formerly Cincinnati Herald Podcast): Discussing issues affecting the Black community.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Strangeland: An investigation that goes where the police in California could't and uncovers new evidence that may change the course of a case that stunned K-town.

Operator: During the 1-900 number craze of the Nineties, one company provided the vast majority of phone sex.

