© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
start_hear.jpg
Start Hear

Start Hear: Student Loan Strategies, Phone Flipping, and Debt Isn't Sexy?

Published December 7, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
hermoney.jpg

This week on Start Hear:

Her Money With Jean Chatzky: Jean Chatzky takes every audience of women through the steps they need to take today to live comfortably and worry-free tomorrow.

The Side Hustle Show: The podcast for part-time entrepreneurs who are looking for business ideas.

BBB Cincinnati Presents: Information you need to know to work better, buy better, give better - live better.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Harsh Reality: The Story of Miriam Rivera: The story about love, lies, reality TV and a woman before her time.

Start Hear
Stay Connected