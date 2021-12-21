© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Start Hear: Murder on the Links, Hope is a Mistake, and Showboats

Published December 21, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST
This week on Start Hear:

Phoebe Reads a Mystery: Phoebe Judge reads a mystery novel, chapter by chapter.

Sandra: Helen thought her new job would help her forget her dreary hometown, but working behind the curtain on everyone's favorite A.I. isn't quite the escape she expected.

The Cincy Shirts Podcast: It's all Cincy, all the time, discussing the past, present, and future of the Queen City.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

American Radical: Rosanne Boyland died at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in the middle of a crowd trying to force its way past a police line.

