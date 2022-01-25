© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
start_hear.jpg
Start Hear

Start Hear: The Radio Priest, Getting Medieval and The Cannoli Guy

Published January 25, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
flamethrow.jpg

This week on Start Hear:

The Flamethrowers: Justin Ling captures the punch-you-in-the-mouth energy and sound of right-wing talk radio.

The History of Sketch Comedy: A journey through the art and craft of humor.

Hustle & Brews: Sit down with local entrepreneurs and business owners to talk about how they got to where they are today.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Families That Kill: The Donut Shop Murders: In the era of some of the most heinous serial killers of all time, one murderous family went curiously unnoticed.

The MLK Tapes: Rare recordings of eye-witness testimony and interviews with people who were there reveal the true story of the plot to kill Dr. King.

Start Hear
Stay Connected