Start Hear: The Radio Priest, Getting Medieval and The Cannoli Guy

This week on Start Hear:

The Flamethrowers: Justin Ling captures the punch-you-in-the-mouth energy and sound of right-wing talk radio.

The History of Sketch Comedy: A journey through the art and craft of humor.

Hustle & Brews: Sit down with local entrepreneurs and business owners to talk about how they got to where they are today.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Families That Kill: The Donut Shop Murders: In the era of some of the most heinous serial killers of all time, one murderous family went curiously unnoticed.

The MLK Tapes: Rare recordings of eye-witness testimony and interviews with people who were there reveal the true story of the plot to kill Dr. King.