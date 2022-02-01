© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Start Hear

Start Hear: I Must Destroy Him, The Accident, and More Than Books

Published February 1, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST
This week on Start Hear:

The Big Picture: Gene & Roger: Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert were the most famous and powerful film critics of their time.

Princess of South Beach: Twin sisters Maria del Carmen and Gloria are separated at birth and raised in dramatically different ways.

Northern Kentucky Spotlight: Shining a light on the interesting stories our businesses create everyday and keeps you up-to-date with business news around the Cincinnati Region.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Welcome To Our Show: Go behind the scenes of Apartment 4D with the crew who called it home for seven incredible seasons.

