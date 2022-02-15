Start Hear: Sleepless On The Streets, Afrikka Didn’t Need to Die, and Saucy Cincinnati

This week on Start Hear:

Going for Broke With Ray Suarez: The stories of Americans on the edge.

Algorithm: When Afrikka Hardy was strangled in 2014 it seemed completely random, but it wasn’t. It was part of a pattern.

Cincinnati Cabinet of Curiosities: A podcast and comics anthology about hauntings, strange phenomena, cryptids, and urban legends around the Tri-state area.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

The Deck: Law enforcement agencies sometimes replace the faces of playing card decks with images of missing and murdered people in the hopes that inmates would help crack these cold cases.