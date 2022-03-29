© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Start Hear

Start Hear: A Deep Dive into Figure Skating, Political Strategy With National Repercussions, and Father Rivers

Published March 29, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT
Blind Landing - Blind Landing is a documentary podcast about elite sports. Season Two is a thought-provoking deep dive into the world of figure skating.

Southlake - Hosted by NBC News national reporter Mike Hixenbaugh (host of the hit podcast Do No Harm) and NBC News correspondent Antonia Hylton, Southlake tells the story of how one idyllic city became the test case for a new political strategy with national repercussions.

Meet Father Rivers - Author and musician Emily Strand examines the life, legacy and her own brief, personal encounter with a little-known but essential figure in American Catholic history: Black liturgist and composer Fr. Clarence Joseph Rivers.

