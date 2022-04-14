Start Hear: A Pop Star Revolutionary, Making the Most of the Time You Have Left, and a Podcast for Cincinnati "Dudes"

This week on Start Hear:

The Messenger: The corrupt revolutionary leader Yoweri Museveni has ruled Uganda for over 30 years. Now, the country’s biggest pop star, Bobi Wine, is leading a movement to overthrow him –- a gamble that may cost Bobi his life.

70 Over 70: A show about how we make the most of the time we have left. Max Linsky talks to 70 remarkable people, all over the age of 70, not just about their past but their lives right now.

Coney Boys: Hosted by former Cincinnatian and now New Yorker, Ron Ervin and current Cincinnatians Tim Borland and Larry Slime, they say the Coney Boys is FINALLY a podcast for dudes. The podcast was the natural extension of the boys early on success with the YouTube video Don’t Talk S*** about Norwood. Let’s check in on the Coney Boys with this episode Live from Discord.