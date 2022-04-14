© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
start_hear.jpg
Start Hear

Start Hear: A Pop Star Revolutionary, Making the Most of the Time You Have Left, and a Podcast for Cincinnati "Dudes"

Published April 14, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
ab6765630000ba8a24b3d1548cfcae22e1f03bfa.jpg

This week on Start Hear:

The Messenger: The corrupt revolutionary leader Yoweri Museveni has ruled Uganda for over 30 years. Now, the country’s biggest pop star, Bobi Wine, is leading a movement to overthrow him –- a gamble that may cost Bobi his life.

70 Over 70: A show about how we make the most of the time we have left. Max Linsky talks to 70 remarkable people, all over the age of 70, not just about their past but their lives right now.

Coney Boys: Hosted by former Cincinnatian and now New Yorker, Ron Ervin and current Cincinnatians Tim Borland and Larry Slime, they say the Coney Boys is FINALLY a podcast for dudes. The podcast was the natural extension of the boys early on success with the YouTube video Don’t Talk S*** about Norwood. Let’s check in on the Coney Boys with this episode Live from Discord.

Start Hear