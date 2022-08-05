Start Hear: Jemele Hill on Pop Culture, Working it Out, and a Deep Dive Into Little Known Stories

Jemele Hill is Unbothered - Emmy Award-winning journalist and Webby Award winner Jemele Hill shares her unbothered, nuanced opinions on news, pop culture, politics, and sports. She also conducts intimate interviews with some of the biggest names and most thought-provoking contributors to culture, music, and entertainment.

Still Processing - Wesley Morris and J Wortham are working it out in this weekly show about culture in the broadest sense. That means television, film, books, music — but also the culture of work, dating, the internet and how those all fit together.

Urban Roots - Urban Roots is hosted by Deqah Hussein (historic preservationist and urban planner) and Vanessa Quirk (journalist and producer). Urban Roots is a podcast that takes a deep dive into little known stories from urban history.