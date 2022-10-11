Start Hear: Three Podcasts About Our Four-Legged Friends

Shaped by Dog with Susan Garrett - World-renowned dog trainer, multi-time champion of dog agility, and leading educator on all things canine shares everything related to dogs! Susan understands dog behaviour and wants you and your dog to have the best life together possible.

DogLogical: Making Sense of Your Dog's Behavior - We love dogs. But man, it is hard work sorting through all the misconceptions and misunderstandings we have about them. It is also difficult to know where to turn to for sound advice - everyone is a dog "expert", right?! Hi, I'm Renee Rhoades, the virtual dog training and behavior specialist behind rplusdogs.com! Join me and my fellow dog behavior nerd, Kassie Dickson, while we give you tips, tricks and bust myths, all in the name of helping you have the best relationship possible with your dog.

How 2 Dog - The ultimate podcast for dog lovers, How 2 Dog is here to answer everything you’ve ever wanted to know about our four-legged friends. Each week host and world-renowned animal expert Sherri Davis (from Hudson & Rex) draws on illuminating conversations with fellow experts and her own vast experience to get to the bottom of listeners’ canine questions.