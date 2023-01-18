Start Hear: Music

Maejor Frequency - Renowned music producer and performer Maejor has collaborated with top talent such as Justin Bieber, Drake, Frank Ocean, Ciara, and T-Pain, among many others, and now he’s bringing you a new, innovative journey through sound.

The Music History Project - NAMM’s resident Music Historian Dan Del Fiorentino and co-hosts examine the innovative creations, evolution of musical instruments, the changing world of music retail, music industry icons, and other topics covered in NAMM’s Oral History program.

Classics For Kids - Introduce children to classical music in a fun and entertaining way.