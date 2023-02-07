Start Hear: Architecture & Design

99% Invisible - Design is everywhere in our lives, perhaps most importantly in the places where we've just stopped noticing. 99% Invisible is a weekly exploration of the process and power of design and architecture. From award winning producer Roman Mars.

Failed Architecture - Failed Architecture is a podcast on architecture and the real world. By opening up new perspectives on the built environment, we seek to explore the meaning of architecture in contemporary society. FA challenges dominant spatial fashions and explores alternative realities, reaching far beyond the architectural community.

Building Ideas - Building Ideas is a podcast joined by passionate designers who believe design has the power to make the world a better place. Join us as we discuss trending topics, innovative techniques and deep-seated traditions in the design and business worlds that leave a lasting impact on our lives and our communities.