Politics

Ohio's governor says the proposed Congressional maps are not 'going to fly

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 7, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST

Gov. Mike DeWine has made it clear he’s not a fan of the legislative redistricting maps he voted for as part of the Ohio Redistricting Commission. Now, DeWine is indicating he’s not happy with the proposed Congressional maps from state lawmakers either.

“I’ve looked at the two from the Democrats’ side and the Republicans’ side and I think it’s pretty clear that neither one of these maps is going to fly,” DeWine says.

DeWine says the maps are a starting point for discussion. DeWine has said he didn’t like the legislative maps approved by Republicans on the commission but he said he voted for them when it became clear there was no hope of compromise. Those maps are the subject of a trio of lawsuits before the Ohio Supreme Court, with arguments set for next month.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
