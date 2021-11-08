McConnell praises federal infrastructure bill during a visit to Covington

Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) traveled to the northern portion of his home state Monday. He was there to celebrate a grant to increase addiction treatment services, but the focus of media questions turned to the passage late last week of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill with bipartisan support.

Locally, the bill could mean funding will finally be provided to build a companion to the existing I-75/71 Brent Spence Bridge.

McConnell said he was delighted the infrastructure bill passed.

"This will be the first time I've come up here in a quarter of a century when I thought maybe there was a way forward on the Brent Spence Bridge," McConnell joked.

"Kentucky - at least in parts of this - is going to get $4.6 billion in assistance for hard infrastructure. How to divide that will be decided in Frankfurt," he added.

While optimistic about the infrastructure bill, McConnell is less enthused with the president's Build Back Better initiative.

"The other bill they're trying to pass could best be described as the reckless tax and spending bill," he lamented. "I don't think the American people are interested in seeing this go any further. Infrastructure, however, enjoys a 75% approval rating, passed on a bi-partisan basis, and I think it was the right thing to do."

McConnell was speaking in Covington where St. Elizabeth Healthcare announced the addition of services to the Life Learning Center next year as part of an expansion of the Journey Recovery Center which treats substance use disorders.

