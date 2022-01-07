Council is considering raising Cincinnati property taxes. Monday is your chance to weigh in

A public hearing Monday at 1 p.m. at City Hall will give Cincinnatians the chance to weigh in on property tax rates for 2023.

Council is required to pass a tentative tax budget each year. The Budget and Finance Committee will consider two proposals: one from the administration that recommends using the maximum millage allowed in the city charter.

Committee Chair Greg Landsman says he supports the other proposal, a long-standing "roll back" policy of adjusting the rate to keep the amount of revenue the same.

"I don't know where everyone else will land, but I'm for the roll back as I've always been," Landsman said. "This is not a time when we should be raising people's property taxes."

Council has followed the "roll back" plan for about 20 years. The city charter allows for a General Fund millage of up to 6.1. In 1999, council set the millage for 2000 at a specific dollar about (about $29 million) and since then, council has followed the "roll back" policy to set the rate at whatever would generate that amount.

For the past 20 years, the rate has ranged from 4.46 to 5.54 mills. The rate for 2022 is 3.97.

The increase recommended by city administration would cost homeowners an additional $34 per $100,000 of home value. It would increase the city's General Fund by $3.76 million.

Even with that extra revenue, city officials are projecting a $16 million deficit for next fiscal year.

Administration is recommending no increase to the millage rate for debt service.

All council members are part of the committee. One or both proposals will get initial approval Monday, with a final vote at full council on Wednesday.

How you can take part

The Budget and Finance Committee meets Monday at 1 p.m. at City Hall. To make a comment, you can attend in-person, appear via Zoom or send an email.

If attending in person, you can sign up for the public comment period when you arrive.

To appear via Zoom, you must register by 9 a.m. Monday.

You can also submit a comment and/or question by email to clerkofcouncil@cincinnati-oh-gov. All comments and questions must be received no later than 9 a.m. the day of the hearing.

Council committees can be streamed live on CitiCable.

See the administration's presentation on the tentative tax budget below: