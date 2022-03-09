© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Cincinnati's Affordable Housing Trust Fund now has a dedicated revenue source

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published March 9, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST
cincinnati city hall
Jason Whitman
/
WVXU

Cincinnati's Affordable Housing Trust Fund has a dedicated revenue source for the first time. On Wednesday, Council unanimously approved Mayor Aftab Pureval's plan to use excess revenue at the end of each fiscal year.

"This change will put a projected one- to two-and-a-half-million dollars annually into the trust fund, with the potential to rise to as much as $5 million over time," Pureval said.

The updated policy still requires most excess revenue go into several reserve funds. The change adds another two buckets to the bottom of the surplus "waterfall," which stipulates certain percentages of carryover funds for specific priorities.

Cincinnati year-end surplus graphic
Courtesy: Mayor Pureval's Office
/
Cincinnati's current "stabilization policy" allows for council to allocate 33% of year-end surplus to one-time uses. Pureval's proposed amendment dedicates much of that surplus to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and Unfunded Pension Obligations instead.

The other "bucket" is to put funding toward the city's Unfunded Pension Obligation — up to $2 million a year. A Council committee initially delayed a vote on the measure last week, with some members saying they wanted even more to go into that fund. But it passed through council this week without any amendments.

The city's fiscal year ends in June. Surplus revenue is typically dealt with in September.

The change is part of Mayor Aftab Pureval's plan to bring the housing fund up to $57 million. Last week, Council approved two other elements: a one-time deposit of $5 million in the trust fund, and an expansion to a Housing Advisory Board that was created by the last administration but never utilized.

Council established the housing fund nearly four years ago, but it's never had a dedicated revenue source and has never been used as intended: to provide gap financing to incentivize affordable housing development.

Tags

Politics Latest NewsnewsletterCincinnati City Councilaffordable housing
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
See stories by Becca Costello