Confusion over Ohio's primary election has officials worried about staffing the polls

Local officials might have to recruit poll workers for two Ohio primary elections this year. A legal challenge to state House and Senate districts makes it impossible for them to appear on the May 3 ballot.

"We have been directed to hold an election on May 3," said Hamilton County Board of Elections Deputy Director Alex Linser. "Right now, we're planning for that election and we need people to step up and serve as poll workers. We might be making the ask again sometime this summer."

Linser says even in a normal year it's difficult to find enough people to work the polls.

"We've heard from some of our poll workers that they've sort of been waiting to see because there's been talk in Columbus about moving the election date," he said.

State lawmakers could delay the primary, but so far there's not enough support for that idea.

Early voting for the May 3 primary is set to begin Tuesday. Those ballots would include primary races for US Congress, county commissioner, judges, and local tax issues.

Linser says people interested in working the polls should sign up right away. The jobs pay $181.50 for the day. Training classes are offered at many times, including evenings and weekends.

You can learn more at votehamiltoncountyohio.gov/become-poll-worker or by calling 513-632-700.