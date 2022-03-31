© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics

Confusion over Ohio's primary election has officials worried about staffing the polls

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published March 31, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT
st bernard voting
Cory Sharber
/
WVXU

Local officials might have to recruit poll workers for two Ohio primary elections this year. A legal challenge to state House and Senate districts makes it impossible for them to appear on the May 3 ballot.

"We have been directed to hold an election on May 3," said Hamilton County Board of Elections Deputy Director Alex Linser. "Right now, we're planning for that election and we need people to step up and serve as poll workers. We might be making the ask again sometime this summer."

Linser says even in a normal year it's difficult to find enough people to work the polls.

"We've heard from some of our poll workers that they've sort of been waiting to see because there's been talk in Columbus about moving the election date," he said.

State lawmakers could delay the primary, but so far there's not enough support for that idea.

Early voting for the May 3 primary is set to begin Tuesday. Those ballots would include primary races for US Congress, county commissioner, judges, and local tax issues.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, and early voting for the May 3 primary is set to begin Tuesday.

Linser says people interested in working the polls should sign up right away. The jobs pay $181.50 for the day. Training classes are offered at many times, including evenings and weekends.

You can learn more at votehamiltoncountyohio.gov/become-poll-worker or by calling 513-632-700.

Tags

Politics 2022 electionHamilton County Board of ElectionsRedistrictinglocal newsLatest Newsnewsletter
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
