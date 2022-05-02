President Biden to visit Cincinnati Friday

President Joe Biden has plans to visit Cincinnati Friday, May 6, according to the White House, where he will meet with manufacturing leaders, see new additive manufacturing technologies, and discuss his plan to manufacture more in the United States.

While there, he will call on Congress to pass legislation like the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which has the aim of creating jobs and boosting domestic manufacturing.

The release did not state the time the president would be in town, or which manufacturing leaders he would meet with. But our news partner WCPO notes how companies like General Electric and Cincinnati Incorporated use the technology the president will be in town to see.

Biden's last visit to Cincinnati was in July 2021 when he took part in a CNN town hall at Mount St. Joseph University.

