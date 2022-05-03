© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics

GOP primary for Warren Co. commissioner headlines slim ballot of races in SW Ohio

91.7 WVXU | By Howard Wilkinson
Published May 3, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT
Tom Grossmann.

Contested races were few and far between in Southwest Ohio counties Tuesday, but one for Warren County commissioner turned into something of a nail-biter.

Warren County Commissioner Tom Grossmann was being challenged in the GOP primary by former Lebanon mayor Amy Brewer. With 100% of the county reporting, Grossmann edged out Brewer with 51% of the unofficial vote.

In Clermont County, Auditor Linda Fraley had an easy time fighting off a Republican primary challenge from Tim Rudd. Fraley took 61%.

There were a handful of contests in Hamilton County.

In a contested Democratic primary for a Hamilton County Juvenile Court judgeship, civil rights attorney Rickell Howard Smith — the Democratic Party's endorsed candidate — easily defeated Glenda Smith, a candidate who once sued the juvenile court.

On the Republican side, former Cincinnati council member Steve Goodin won a primary contest from former Colerain Township trustee Raj Rajagopal by a margin of two-to-one, with 93% of the county's 562 precincts reporting.

There were two significant school levies in Hamilton County Tuesday.

In the Reading school district, voters were asked to approve the first new school levy since 2009. With 100% of the precincts reporting, the levy passed by a scant 38 votes out of 1,852 cast.

Meanwhile, a Winton Woods school district levy that would have added $16 a month to the tax bill on a $100,000 home was defeated.

Howard Wilkinson
