Biden calls for investments in manufacturing during Hamilton visit

President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass the Bipartisan Innovation Act. Speaking Friday during a visit to Hamilton, he announced an additional initiative to increase the use of 3D printing in manufacturing and strengthen smaller domestic companies dealing in additive manufacturing.

Biden says five companies are signing on to the initiative, called Additive Manufacturing Forward, or AM Forward. Under the agreement, GE Aviation, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Siemens Energy will work with smaller U.S.-based suppliers providing parts and products utilizing additive manufacturing processes like 3D printing.

"The executives here today have agreed to launch a new compact between large, iconic manufacturers and smaller American suppliers," Biden says. "The commitment by these large companies to help those smaller ones adapt new technologies so we can continue to be the leading exporter of aircrafts and engines and areas like medical devices, clean energy technologies and so much more."

The president says the best way to fight inflation and lower prices on consumer goods is simple: make more products in the U.S.

"We know that the one of the best ways to fight inflation is to bring prices down and bring prices down is the strength and resilience of our supply chains, and that includes making more things here in America, at home, from top to bottom."

The White House says the companies are committing "to purchase additively produced parts from smaller U.S.-based suppliers; train the workers of their suppliers on new additive technologies; provide detailed technical assistance to support their suppliers’ adoption of new capabilities; and engage in common standards development and certification for additive products."

The president says AM Forward is a good example of the policies and programs included in the Bipartisan Innovation Act he's calling on Congress to pass. He says the act will invest in innovation and domestic manufacturing, and will lower prices by creating stronger, domestic supply chains.

"If we're going to compete for the jobs of the future, we need to level the playing field with our competitors. The bill does that. The CEO of Intel told us that if this bill passes ... this would increase the investment that Intel will make in Ohio outside of Columbus from $20 billion to $100 billion."

Earlier this year, Intel announced it will spend $20 billion to construct two facilities in Licking County to build semiconductors. Those are the little chips that are needed in all kinds of technologies but are currently in short supply worldwide.

Biden spoke after touring the Hamilton-based global headquarters of United Performance Metals — a company dealing in specialty metals and alloys, utilizing processes like additive manufacturing — before delivering a prepared speech in front of a small gathering of local government, business, civic and education leaders.

Standing before a backdrop of shelves of additive manufacturing parts adorned with bunting flags, the American and Ohio state flags, and "A future made in America" signs.

While touting his administration's success so far, Biden highlighted the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. To applause from the audience he noted, "That bridge, if you really want to go to Kentucky, is going get better."