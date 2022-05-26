Draft budget includes police, fire recruits and a record-high human services fund

The first draft of the Cincinnati budget for the next fiscal year includes funding for more police and fire recruits, a record-high human services fund, and proposes a number of new programs.

Interim City Manager John Curp and Mayor Aftab Pureval released their spending proposal Thursday. Council has until the end of June to amend it and pass a final version, although it could be finalized as soon as June 22.

"In this budget, our city is setting aside $72 million of the $139 million in the second tranche of federal American Rescue Plan Funding," Pureval said. "While the city's revenue projections have dramatically improved from previous forecasts, we will use these reserved ARPA funds to protect our basic services during potential operating budget deficits through 2025."

The budget is balanced, but Curp says that's only because of $18.6 million from ARPA filling a deficit.

"While revenues are improving, they are not outpacing the growth of expenditures," Curp said. "In this budget, we propose to hold back $53 million to cover future deficits for fiscal years '24 and '25."

A few initiatives announced previously are part of the FY23 budget:



Alternative Response to Crisis program: a new team to respond to emergency calls related to mental health, designed to avoid police responding to some situations

A study to complete a Public Safety Facilities Master Plan, which could recommend a reduction in the number of police districts

Public safety

The police and fire departments, combined, make up about 66% of the General Fund each year.

The proposed FY23 budget includes a 2% increase for CPD and a 7% increase for CFD. Both departments would get two recruit classes: a record 100 recruits for fire, and 88 recruits for police, the most since 1999.

CPD alone makes up about 36% of the General Fund in the budget proposal; it's been as much as 38% in recent years (FY20 and FY21). The police budget has increased 17% since FY2017 (compared to a General Fund increase of 21% during that time).

$2.6 million is set aside for public safety facility improvements, and $3.4 million for a new Fire Training Tower.

Police gun range

Pureval proposes $2 million to support relocating the CPD gun range away from Evendale; residents of bordering Woodlawn and Lincoln Heights have pushed for the gun range's removal for years.

"The cost of moving the facility would be much higher than the $2 million," Pureval said. "But this is the city's down payment and good faith investment to be at the table with the state and with the county, because it's going to take all three of us as funders in order to move it."

Hamilton County has promised $5 million from its federal stimulus to move the gun range. The current plan is to build a new facility to be shared with CPD and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Human Services Fund

The city's Human Services Fund is administered by the United Way, which uses a competitive application process to issue grants to organizations based on Council-established priorities.

From 2004 to 2017, the city budget for the HSF did not exceed 0.8% of the General Fund. Council approved a plan in 2017 to incrementally increase the percentage for the Human Services Fund until it reached 1.5% in 2023.

The budget draft includes about $8 million for the fund, about 1.7% of the General Fund.

"The 1.5% mark set by Council was meant to be a floor," Pureval said. "I'm very proud of the fact that in my first budget we have exceeded that floor."

The Human Services Fund makes up about half of total leveraged support funding.

Other leveraged support funding

The city budget includes funding for third-party, non-government organizations and programs to "support neighborhood revitalization, economic development, human services and violence prevention."

Total leveraged support for FY23 (including the Human Services Fund) is $17,232,290, about 3.6% of the General Fund.

Capitalizing on Intel

The budget includes $7 million to prepare sites that could be used for high-tech manufacturing.

It's designed to capitalize on the $20 billion Intel facility that will be built outside Columbus. The massive development would employ 3,000 workers, each averaging $135,000 a year. It would become Ohio's first chip factory.

The $7 million would go to The Port.

"The Port will obtain the sites, get them ready and then work with REDI to market and sell those sites to folks looking to move into our economy," Pureval said.

Deferred maintenance for city facilities

Deferred maintenance for facilities like parks and recreation centers is a longstanding problem. The budget draft includes $3 million each for repairs in:



Parks

Recreation Centers

Health centers and facilities

Fleet facilities

Pedestrian safety

The FY23 budget for pedestrian safety improvements is $1.85 million, an increase of about $600,000 compared to last year.

Separately, Pureval is proposing $4 million from this year's tranche of the American Rescue Plan to go toward pedestrian safety projects. That money would be spent over the next several years with most of it focused on safety around schools, including speed cushions, bump outs, and raised crosswalks.

(Note: Council recently approved $1 million from ARPA leftover from last year as a one-time investment in pedestrian safety.)

How to give input

Three public hearings are scheduled over the next few weeks:

Thursday, June 2 from 6-8 p.m.



Madisonville Recreation Center (5320 Stewart Avenue)



Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.*



City Hall, Council Chambers (801 Plum Street) and virtual

* A "meet and greet" with council members is scheduled from 10-11 a.m.

Tuesday, June 14 from 6-8 p.m.



College Hill Recreation Center (5545 Belmont Avenue)

Understanding the city budget

Here are some common questions about the budget process to help you understand the discussions.

Where Can I See Budget Information Online?

Documents are published on the city website under the Finance & Budget page: Cincinnati-oh.gov/finance/budget

The page includes two documents for this year: the recommended FY 2023 Budget Update, and the Mayor's Message on Proposed Budget.

There are also links to prior years' recommended and approved budgets.

Why Does A New Budget Start In July Instead Of January?

The city budget is based on fiscal year rather than calendar year. Fiscal Year 2023 (often abbreviated as FY23) begins July 1, 2022 and ends on June 30, 2023.

Where Does City Income Come From?

The majority of city revenue comes from income taxes, also called earnings taxes. Usually that makes up as much as 72% of overall revenue; this year (like last year) is unique because of federal stimulus. Here's the breakdown of revenue for FY23:



Earnings Taxes: 60.1%

American Rescue Plan Act: 14.6%

Property Taxes: 6.3%

State Shared Revenue: 2.5%

Casino Tax: 1.7%

Investments: 0.9%

Parking Meter: 0.3%

Other Revenues: 13.6% *

* Includes: license and permit fees; admission taxes; short-term rental excise taxes; buildings and inspections fees and permits, etc.

The current city income tax is 1.8% of gross earnings and the revenue is divided into three categories:



1.55% for the General Fund

0.15% for permanent improvements (capital)

0.1% for maintenance of city infrastructure

The most significant change to city revenue in recent years is a reduction in the Local Government Fund (State Shared Revenue). The state imposed cuts to this fund about ten years ago; the amount allocated to Cincinnati in FY22 ($11.7 million) is a 72% reduction compared to 2011 ($40.7 million).

Who Decides How To Spend Taxpayer Money?

The process begins with Interim City Manager John Curp, who worked with his team to prepare the first draft of a budget. That draft is passed along to Mayor Aftab Pureval, who has the option to make any changes before it goes to Council.

This year, Curp and Pureval announced the budget draft together, and Pureval did not make any line item changes.

Council has ultimate authority over the budget and must reach a majority agreement (five of nine council members) to approve the spending plan.

The public input part of the process takes place at City Council. The Budget and Finance Committee typically holds three public hearings after the draft is released; this year, Committee Chair Greg Landsman added a hearing in April for input before the administration's draft. The usual three hearings are scheduled for early June.

How Does A Biennial Budget Work?

The city budget technically covers two years at a time, but Council still votes to approve funds every year.

This year is a "budget update" to account for differences in actual revenue compared to expected revenue. Practically speaking, however, it's an entirely new budget prepared by an entirely new administration.

What's The Difference Between Operating And Capital Budgets?

The operating budget includes the services provided by the city, like police officer patrols, filling potholes, trash collection and operating the water treatment system. It includes wages for city employees and the cost of supplies needed to deliver services. The operating budget includes the General Fund, where City Council has the most flexibility in funding decisions.

General Fund dollars can be used for capital projects, but capital dollars cannot be used for operating.

The capital budget covers purchasing or improving city assets like buildings and vehicles. It includes assets that cost at least $10,000 and last at least five years. The Capital Budget includes some cash and some borrowing.

The overall Capital Budget for FY23 is about $304 million, which includes restricted funds like MSD capital improvements, the convention center and stormwater management.

The city can also take on debt for capital projects, but the amount of debt is limited by the amount of revenue expected from taxes — the city has to bring in enough money to make payments on the debt. If the city wanted to take on more debt for capital projects, Council would have to approve an increase in taxes. Right now, the city issues bonds based on property taxes.

The city can't issue bonds on assets not owned by the city; that also applies to city-owned buildings with long-term leases like Music Hall's 100-year lease. Playhouse in the Park is another example of a city-owned building that can't use bonded capital for improvements because of long-term use agreements.

A portion of income tax revenue is set aside for the Capital Budget: 0.15%, which equals about $9 million each year for FY22 and FY23. This is cash-in-hand the city can use to pay for capital projects, which could include buildings not owned by the city.

Will There Be Budget Cuts This Year?

Thanks to stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan, no departments have budget cuts.

When last year's biennial budget was passed (for FY 22-23), city officials anticipated a 3.7% reduction across the board for all departments. Actual revenue has come in much higher than last year's projections, meaning those cuts are not necessary.

How Do Officials "Find" Money In The Budget To Add Services?

City officials budget every dollar of expected income; sometimes there's leftover money when the city brings in more than projected, and often mid-year adjustments are needed to transfer money from a department with surplus to a department with a deficit.

When council members add programs or projects to the budget recommended by the city manager, they have to choose what to cut. But adjustments to the budget draft over the next few weeks could mean adding council member priorities without taking away from the current budget draft.

