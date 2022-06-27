© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Mitch McConnell defends Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published June 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT
Mitch_McConnell1.jpg
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell addresses the Florence Rotary Club meeting Monday June 27.

The Senate Minority Leader says the Supreme Court made the right decision in overturning Roe v. Wade Friday. Mitch McConnell says the ruling allowing states to place limits on abortion is consistent with the law and the Constitution.

“People should feel good about that. Most of these decisions in the future are going to be made through the democratic process,” he says.

Kentucky's senior senator says he doesn't see a national ban on abortion coming to fruition. He says in the Senate, most things require 60 votes to move forward.

"Neither side of this issue has come anywhere close to having 60 votes. So I think this is likely to all be litigated out, dealt with in the various states around the country through the democratic process."

McConnell was asked about concerns the court's opinion could lead to health problems for some pregnant patients, unable to obtain health care. “There’s sensitive views on both sides of this issue," he replied. "What the Supreme Court has in effect done is give this issue to the democratic process and it will play out; all aspects of it, including the one you just asked at the state level.”

McConnell says Friday's decision overturned an established precedent and says sometimes precedent is wrong. He points to how Brown v. Board of Education took down Plessy v. Ferguson.

“The case in 1896 upheld racial segregation on rail cars, which is the way people moved around then. Fifty-eight years later, the Supreme Court in Brown versus Board of Education basically adopted (Judge John Marshall) Harlan’s dissenting opinion bringing down racial segregation in public education.”

McConnell spoke at the Florence Rotary Club meeting Monday afternoon.

Tags

Politics Latest NewsnewsletterMitch McConnellabortionRoe v. Wade
Bill Rinehart
Bill Rinehart started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio in markets including Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa; Dayton, Ohio; and most recently as senior correspondent and anchor for Cincinnati’s WLW-AM.
See stories by Bill Rinehart