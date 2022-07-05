Sittenfeld takes the stand to testify in his own defense during corruption trial

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld took the stand in his own defense during the corruption trial that resumed on Tuesday after a "COVID-related issue" forced its postponement on June 30.

Prosecutors rested their case against Sittenfeld last Wednesday, and the judge refused to dismiss any of the six public corruption charges against him. This means jurors will determine the fate of Cincinnati’s once-rising political star sometime this week, after the defense has presented its case.

After the trial reconvened from lunch, Sittenfeld took the stand to speak in his own defense.

