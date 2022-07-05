© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics

Sittenfeld takes the stand to testify in his own defense during corruption trial

91.7 WVXU | By Paula Christian,
WCPO
Published July 5, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT
P.G. Sittenfeld walks to U.S. District Court with his attorneys in 2021.
P.G. Sittenfeld walks to U.S. District Court with attorneys Charles H. Rittgers and Charlie M. Rittgers in 2021.

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld took the stand in his own defense during the corruption trial that resumed on Tuesday after a "COVID-related issue" forced its postponement on June 30.

Prosecutors rested their case against Sittenfeld last Wednesday, and the judge refused to dismiss any of the six public corruption charges against him. This means jurors will determine the fate of Cincinnati’s once-rising political star sometime this week, after the defense has presented its case.

After the trial reconvened from lunch, Sittenfeld took the stand to speak in his own defense.

This story first appeared on our news partner WCPO. For more like this, visit wcpo.com now.

Paula Christian
Paula Christian is an investigative reporter at WCPO Channel 9 and has been since 2015. She's also worked at the Cincinnati Business Courier, Tampa Tribune, Winston-Salem Journal, Greensboro News & Record as a staff writer, and numerous other publications throughout Ohio as a freelance journalist. A graduate of Syracuse University in New York, she is most proud of her work that holds government officials accountable, such as watching where taxpayer dollars are spent and bringing the public inside important court proceedings.
WCPO
WCPO-TV is a news partner of Cincinnati Public Radio.
